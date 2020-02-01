Loom Network Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, GOPAX and Allbit. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $18.21 million and $3.78 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.36 or 0.02995381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,610,403 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DEx.top, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Hotbit, Tidex, Poloniex, LATOKEN, YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX, Fatbtc, DragonEX, GOPAX, Binance, Upbit, Allbit, DDEX and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.