Loopring Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, YoBit and Upbit. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $27.14 million and $1.65 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.02937717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,942,882 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tokenomy, HitBTC, YoBit, IDAX, CoinExchange, Bithumb, DragonEX, Upbit, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bittrex, AirSwap, Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

