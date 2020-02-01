Loopring Trading Up 16% Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Loopring has a total market cap of $27.48 million and $1.79 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, YoBit and Upbit. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,942,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tokenomy, HitBTC, YoBit, IDAX, CoinExchange, Bithumb, DragonEX, Upbit, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bittrex, AirSwap, Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

