Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,170.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 14,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $208,079.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104 over the last 90 days. 54.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 131,791 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 971.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 417,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 378,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 104,219 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 152,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 100,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

