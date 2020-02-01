Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.8% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after acquiring an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $192,370,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

