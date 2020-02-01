LoyalCoin (LYL) Trading Down 42.3% This Week

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $10.39, $7.50 and $20.33. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,460.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LoyalCoin has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.00 or 0.02982570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $51.55, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

