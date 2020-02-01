Lpwm LLC Acquires Shares of 19,360 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 136,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 278,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.