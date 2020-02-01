Lpwm LLC Acquires Shares of 34,533 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.0% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 56,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 35,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,334,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,319. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.72 and a 52-week high of $96.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

