Lpwm LLC Buys Shares of 6,918 Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 0.9% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.85. 55,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,776. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.41. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $122.83 and a fifty-two week high of $152.79.

