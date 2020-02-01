Lpwm LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 1.8% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

