Lpwm LLC Invests $22.28 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 171,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 20.6% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lpwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.61. 1,564,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,781. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $131.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

