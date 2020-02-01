Lpwm LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,416,000 after acquiring an additional 264,459 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,785,000 after buying an additional 291,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,066,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 334,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after buying an additional 179,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.91. 128,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.