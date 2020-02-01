Lpwm LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,685,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

