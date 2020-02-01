Lpwm LLC Purchases Shares of 8,941 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.52. 4,522,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $137.12 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

