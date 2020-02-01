Lpwm LLC Takes $13.79 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 211,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,792,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 12.8% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,041,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,966,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,873,669 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

