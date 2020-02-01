Lpwm LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,610,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lpwm LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.93. 536,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,452. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.39 and a fifty-two week high of $96.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

