Lpwm LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lpwm LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $61.54. 162,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,167. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.