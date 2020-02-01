LRM Coin (LRM) Market Capitalization Hits $646.00

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. LRM Coin has a total market cap of $646.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LRM Coin has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One LRM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, STEX and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LRM Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LRM Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Escodex and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LRM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LRM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LRM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.