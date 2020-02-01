Luna Coin Hits Market Cap of $15,619.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $15,619.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Luna Coin has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.35 or 0.02987227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

