Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Fatbtc, Kucoin and HADAX. During the last week, Lympo has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $19,326.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Allbit, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

