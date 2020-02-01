Maecenas Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $475.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

