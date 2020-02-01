Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,344 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.97% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $139,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after purchasing an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,922,000 after purchasing an additional 635,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 667,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 659,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

