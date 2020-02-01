Magnum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.36 or 0.02995381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.