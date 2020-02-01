Maker (MKR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $548.39 or 0.05862044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OasisDEX, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $542.02 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034986 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,374 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Bancor Network, Bibox, BitMart, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Switcheo Network, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

