Maker (MKR) Price Up 17.6% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Maker has a market capitalization of $540.28 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $546.64 or 0.05894752 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Bibox and BitMart. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00127463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, GOPAX, OKEx, Radar Relay, DDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, OasisDEX, Kucoin, BitMart, Switcheo Network, Ethfinex, Bibox and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.