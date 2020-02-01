Manna (MANNA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Manna has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a total market cap of $206,885.00 and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000256 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,859.35 or 0.94645310 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,616,680 coins and its circulating supply is 651,791,884 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.