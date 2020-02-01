Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) versus Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Critical Comparison

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Mannatech alerts:

This table compares Mannatech and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech -0.24% -1.52% -0.60% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mannatech and Happiness Biotech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and Happiness Biotech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $173.56 million 0.21 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.66 $18.72 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mannatech.

Summary

Happiness Biotech Group beats Mannatech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.