ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 415,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 321,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 118,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 259,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.59 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

