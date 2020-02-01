Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $584.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce sales of $584.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.80 million and the highest is $587.49 million. Mantech International reported sales of $497.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mantech International.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $579.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANT. BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other Mantech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,059,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,711,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mantech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.