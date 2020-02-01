Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) Earns News Impact Rating of 3.00

News headlines about Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) have been trending positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marret Resource earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Marret Resource has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52.

About Marret Resource

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

