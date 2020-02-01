MarteXcoin (MXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $199.00

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $32,188.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MarteXcoin has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027274 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006650 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003736 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008423 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,895,758 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.