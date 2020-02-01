Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 10,827,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,712,151. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,650 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 331,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 64,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

