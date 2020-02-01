Masari (MSR) Trading Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Masari has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Masari has a total market cap of $275,907.00 and approximately $5,672.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

