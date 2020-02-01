Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Masonite International worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 135,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

DOOR opened at $75.11 on Friday. Masonite International Corp has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

