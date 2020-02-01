MassGrid 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $484,873.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 65.8% against the US dollar. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,269.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.01945545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.04003870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00739764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00121341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00773019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009394 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00691970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,840,817 coins and its circulating supply is 76,449,517 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com.

MassGrid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

