MassGrid (MGD) Market Cap Tops $483,880.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 39.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $483,880.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 65.9% against the dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,327.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.01935882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.58 or 0.04036955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00749244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00120658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00775928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009377 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00712546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,836,517 coins and its circulating supply is 76,445,217 coins. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

