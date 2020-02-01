Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,527 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Mastercard worth $430,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 22.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,156,485,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.02. The firm has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

