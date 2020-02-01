Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE:MA traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.94. 5,585,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

