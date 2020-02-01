Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) have trended positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Mastercard’s score:

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.02. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.