MASTERNET (MASH) Market Cap Tops $8,748.00

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. During the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $8,748.00 and approximately $308.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASTERNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.02948031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00194072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASTERNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASTERNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.