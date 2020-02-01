MASTERNET Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $8,295.00 and $296.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

