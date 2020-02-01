Mathes Company Inc. Buys Shares of 22,938 J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,754,000 after acquiring an additional 255,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 835.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 108.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.61. 2,060,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $128.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.