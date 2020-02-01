Mathes Company Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 115.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.19.

BA stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,996,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a PE ratio of -265.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

