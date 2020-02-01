Mathes Company Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $301,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,294,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $209,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.