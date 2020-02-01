Mathes Company Inc. Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 257.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in 3M by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 666,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,767. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.