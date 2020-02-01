Mathes Company Inc. Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.21. 2,408,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $319.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

