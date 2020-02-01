Mathes Company Inc. Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,552 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $3.62 on Friday, hitting $144.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.96. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

