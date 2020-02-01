Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mathes Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 128,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.69.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

