Mathes Company Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. J B Hunt Transport Services makes up approximately 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.93. 920,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,948. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average of $111.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

