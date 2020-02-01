Mathes Company Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $8.52 on Friday, hitting $315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.11 and a 200 day moving average of $285.02. The stock has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

